Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

Get here details of live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between Afghanistan vs West Indies. Both teams are in the Super-12.

West Indies' Roston Chase (R) and Chris Gayle run during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan in Dubai on Monday. | AP

outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T00:03:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:03 am

Afghanistan and the West Indies will look to taste a win ahead of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021, the main rounds of which starts on October 23 in UAE. (More Cricket News)

This will be the second warm-up match for both teams. While the Afghans lost their first match against South Africa, defending T20 world champions West Indies were soundly beaten by former champions Pakistan.

Wednesday will be the final day for practice matches. India will play Australia, Pakistan will play South Africa and England will play New Zealand. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is being played in UAE and Oman.

The Super-12 stage starts with two blockbuster games on October 23. Australia open versus South Africa in Abu Dhabi from 3:30 PM IST and England play in Dubai (7:30 PM IST). India play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 from 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch AFG vs PAK live? 

Afghanistan and West Indies clash in a warm-up match in Dubai on Wednesday and the match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Catch live action of AFG vs WI through live streaming on smart TVs and mobile devices.

There will no direct telecast of the match on TV. You can watch live streaming of the AFG vs WI match via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

