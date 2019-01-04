﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  AFC Asian Cup 2019: All You Need To Know About Asia's Biggest Football Tournament

AFC Asian Cup 2019: All You Need To Know About Asia's Biggest Football Tournament

During the 28-day long tournament as many as 24 teams including hosts UAE, defending champions Australia and the most successful team in the history, Japan will fight for the coveted trophy.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2019
AFC Asian Cup 2019: All You Need To Know About Asia's Biggest Football Tournament
Courtesy: AFC
AFC Asian Cup 2019: All You Need To Know About Asia's Biggest Football Tournament
outlookindia.com
2019-01-04T19:01:13+0530
Also Read

Asian football will showcase its brightest stars during the AFC Asian Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting Saturday (January 5).

During the 28-day long tournament as many as 24 teams including hosts UAE, defending champions Australia and the most successful team in the history, Japan will fight for the coveted trophy.

All You Need To Know About The Tournament:

Teams and Groups

This will be the biggest Asian Cup to date. It used to be a 16-team affair earlier.

GROUP A: UAE, Bahrain, India, Thailand
GROUP B: Australia, Syria, Jordan, Palestine
GROUP C: South Korea, China, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines
GROUP D: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen
GROUP E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, North Korea
GROUP F: Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan

Format

It will be played in a single round robin with each team playing three matches each in the group stage. The top two teams and the four best third teams qualify for the next stage, Round of 16.

Matches and Venues

51 matches will be played in eight venues. And they are –  Zayed Sports City Stadium, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi; Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain; Al-Maktoum Stadium and Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai; and Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.

Prize Money

Total prize money is US$14,800,000, with the winners getting $5 million. The runners-up will get $3 million, while the losing semi-finalists will receive $1 million. All 24 participating teams will also receive $200,000.

How to watch?

Star Sports Network will provide full coverage and will telecast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. Hotstar will provide live streaming service.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau UAE AFC Asian Cup Football Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara's Central Contract Likely To Be Upgraded
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters