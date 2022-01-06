Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Adelaide WTA 2022: Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok Pair Enters Women's Doubles Semis

The women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok will now face Australian duo of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semi-finals of Adelaide International 1 WTA event.

Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok had defeated Gabriella Dabrowski-Giuliana Olmos in the first round of Adelaide International 1 WTA event. | Photo: Twitter/@WTA

outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T14:57:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 2:57 pm

India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event after beating American Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson of Great Britain in a hard-fought contest here on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Sania and Nadiia got the better of their rivals 6-0 1-6 10-5 in a quarterfinal tie that lasted 55 minutes.

The Indo-Ukranian duo will now face Australia combination of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the last-four round of the WTA 500 event.

Sania and Nadiia had earlier knocked out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6 6-3 10-8 in the first round.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

Sania Mirza Adelaide, Australia Tennis WTA Tour Australian Open Sports
