July 22, 2020
Poshan
AB De Villiers Was In Line To Make Comeback With T20 World Cup: South Africa Captain Quinton De Kock

Quinton de Kock has revealed AB de Villiers was "definitely in line" to play for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup this year. But the mega event has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

PTI 22 July 2020
AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock
outlookindia.com
2020-07-22T20:57:15+0530

South Africa's captain in the shortest format, Quinton de Kock, has said AB de Villiers could have come out of international retirement for the 2020 T20 World Cup, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The event was scheduled in Australia in October-November. De Villiers retired in 2018 but speculations over his return refuse to die down.

"He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have AB de Villiers," de Kock said on Star Sports.

"I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. While we were pushing for him, now we will have to see when the T20 World Cup is going to happen now."

During the Big Bash in January, de Villiers had himself confirmed that he was considering making a comeback.

"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality, I would love to," de Villers had said after making his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat.

"I've been talking to Bouch, Graeme Smith and Faf back home. We are all keen to make it happen, it's a long way away still and plenty can happen - there's the IPL coming, I've still got to be in form at that time. I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping everything will work out."

