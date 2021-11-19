Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360

AB de Villiers, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018, hung up his boots on November 19, 2021.

AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360
Rashid Khan, left, hails AB de Villiers, right, for inspiring so many youngsters. | Courtesy: Twitter (@rashidkhan_19)

Trending

AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T22:25:59+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:25 pm

Not many batters have dominated bowlers like AB de Villiers did. The former South Africa captain, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday, was hailed by India captain Virat Kohli as the "best player of our times" even as tributes continue to pour in for Mr. 360. (More Cricket News)

But one tribute stood out for conveying the fact, and for its simplicity. It came from Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, who himself is regarded as one of the best bowlers of his time. The 23-year-old from Nangarhar took to Twitter and wrote: "Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers. Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me. We will definitely Miss you Mr 360."

No hyperbole here. Just the facts.

AB de Villiers, 37, had already retired from international cricket in 2018. In between, there were rumours of his come back. In fact, many have claimed that de Villiers almost came out of retirement to play in the T20 World Cup 2021.

He however continued to play franchise cricket, and his last outing was for the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021. For RCB, de Villiers scored 4,491 runs in 156 matches.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Announcing his retirement on Friday, AB de Villiers said in a statement: "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first."

He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.

AB de Villiers made his Test debut in 2004 against England and in 114 Tests, he scored 8,765 runs with the help of 22 centuries at an average of 50.66. His highest score was 278 not out.

In ODIs, he has 9577 runs at an average of 53.50, with the highest score of 176. He has 25 ODI tons. ABD made his ODI debut in 2005, against England.

In T20 Internationals, ABD scored 1672 runs at an average of 26.12. He made his T20I debut in 2006, against Australia.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Rashid Khan (Cricket) Cricket Cricket - IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) South Africa national cricket team Retirement Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters In Six-goal Thriller

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters In Six-goal Thriller

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton, Day 5: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In Semis - How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Live In India - Full Schedule

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Slams US President Joe Biden For 'Considering' Games Boycott

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Nervy Pakistan Beat Bangladesh To Take 1-0 Lead

Lewis Hamilton Pleads F1 To Raise Human Rights Issues Ahead Of Qatar Grand Prix

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Tim Southee Strikes Twice In An Over, India Need 17 From 24 Balls

AB De Villiers Retires: Virat Kohli Says ‘Best Player Of Our Times’, Others Hail Cricket’s Mr 360

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Face Tough Ask Against Resurgent Karnataka In Semifinals

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Face Tough Ask Against Resurgent Karnataka In Semifinals

Live Streaming, European Football: Bayern Munich Look To Extend Bundesliga Lead; Monaco Vs Lille In France

Live Streaming, European Football: Bayern Munich Look To Extend Bundesliga Lead; Monaco Vs Lille In France

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Confident Tamil Nadu Face Unbeaten Hyderabad In Last-Four Clash

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Confident Tamil Nadu Face Unbeaten Hyderabad In Last-Four Clash

Asian Archery Championships: Indians Bow Down To Korea In Finals, Finish Campaign With 7 Medals

Asian Archery Championships: Indians Bow Down To Korea In Finals, Finish Campaign With 7 Medals

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: India Need 20 Runs From 30 Balls

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: India Need 20 Runs From 30 Balls

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement