AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360

Not many batters have dominated bowlers like AB de Villiers did. The former South Africa captain, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday, was hailed by India captain Virat Kohli as the "best player of our times" even as tributes continue to pour in for Mr. 360. (More Cricket News)

But one tribute stood out for conveying the fact, and for its simplicity. It came from Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, who himself is regarded as one of the best bowlers of his time. The 23-year-old from Nangarhar took to Twitter and wrote: "Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers. Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me. We will definitely Miss you Mr 360."

No hyperbole here. Just the facts.

AB de Villiers, 37, had already retired from international cricket in 2018. In between, there were rumours of his come back. In fact, many have claimed that de Villiers almost came out of retirement to play in the T20 World Cup 2021.

He however continued to play franchise cricket, and his last outing was for the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021. For RCB, de Villiers scored 4,491 runs in 156 matches.

Announcing his retirement on Friday, AB de Villiers said in a statement: "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first."

He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.

AB de Villiers made his Test debut in 2004 against England and in 114 Tests, he scored 8,765 runs with the help of 22 centuries at an average of 50.66. His highest score was 278 not out.

In ODIs, he has 9577 runs at an average of 53.50, with the highest score of 176. He has 25 ODI tons. ABD made his ODI debut in 2005, against England.

In T20 Internationals, ABD scored 1672 runs at an average of 26.12. He made his T20I debut in 2006, against Australia.