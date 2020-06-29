What Happened To Pakiatan? Cricket Fans Troll PCB For Social Media Gaffe

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) was trolled after getting the spelling of the country's name wrong while announcing the national team's departure for England on Sunday.

The PCB shared a social media post on Twitter with the caption which read "Pakiatan team leave for England. All the best boys!". Later, it was corrected. But the damage was already done.

Here are some reactions:

What happened to Pakiatan ?ðÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/wd5eoUZ1CH — Avnish (@AvnishR30) June 28, 2020

Is it PIA? If not then it is such a pity that our own team doesn't travel via national airline. — Masroor anwer (@masroorofficial) June 28, 2020

Ye edit kiya hua hai pic.twitter.com/QhvUmTOgLl — sushil samantara (@SamantaraSushil) June 28, 2020

To figure out correct spelling of Pakistan,they took 1 hour ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/uxogGNCQ5B — Rohit Haria (@rohitharia) June 29, 2020

The contingent, including 20 players and support staff, reached Manchester on a chartered flight from Lahore and were then transported to Worcestershire.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the team's arrival on their official Twitter handle in which both the players and the support staff were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

They are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September. The match dates for the tour will be announced later.

The tourists will now undergo coronavirus testing before completing their 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train. The side will then move to Derbyshire on July 13.

The PCB had initially planned to send a squad of 29 players, but 10 players tested positive for coronavirus earlier last week.

Six of the 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers -- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz -- have been held back in Lahore and they would be sent to England if they return negative in the next testing.

England are currently scheduled to take on West Indies in the three-Test series beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.