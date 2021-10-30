Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino Back For Brazil

Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11. A win could secure a direct spot for the Selecao at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Philippe Coutinho hasn't played for Brazil since October 2020 but was recalled despite only starting four of Barcelona's 10 league games this season. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-10-30T01:00:12+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 1:00 am

Philippe Coutinho is back in Brazil's national team after being called up by coach Tite on Friday for two World Cup qualifiers in November. (More Football News)

Coutinho hasn't played for Brazil since October 2020 but was recalled despite only starting four of Barcelona's 10 league games this season. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino also returned to the squad after recovering from an injury.

Leader Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11, when a win could secure a direct spot for the Seleção at next year's World Cup in Qatar. Brazil has 31 points from 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina. Lionel Messi's team will host Brazil on Nov. 16.

FIFA has yet to decide on the outcome of Brazil’s suspended game against Argentina in Sao Paulo in early September. The game was stopped after seven minutes due to four England-based Argentina players allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols. Three of the players were on the field at the time.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Gabriel Chapecó (Gremio);
Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Emerson Royal (Tottenham);
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique Marseille);
Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Antony (Ajax).

Outlook Newsletters

