Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: Timo Werner Brace, Kai Havertz Seal Germany Qualification In Qatar

Werner scored a brace while Havertz and Jamal Musiala scored one goal each as Germany defeated North Macedonia to become the first team to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Timo Werner Brace, Kai Havertz Seal Germany Qualification In Qatar
Germany's Timo Werner (R) reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against North Macedonia. | AP

Trending

2022 FIFA World Cup: Timo Werner Brace, Kai Havertz Seal Germany Qualification In Qatar
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T09:44:46+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 9:44 am

Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after booking its place on Monday with an error-strewn 4-0 win in North Macedonia in their Qualifying encounter. (More Football News)

Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Chelsea clubmate Timo Werner’s quickfire double helped Germany atone for its surprise 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in Duisburg in March – the only blip in an otherwise perfect qualifying campaign with seven wins from eight games in Europe Group J.

Jamal Musiala got the fourth goal for Hansi Flick’s team in the 83rd, set up by fellow substitute Karim Adeyemi.

Germany stretched its lead in the group to an unassailable eight points with two rounds of games remaining. Flick has overseen five wins since he took over from Joachim Low after the summer’s European Championship.

“We got what we wanted – to qualify as quickly as possible,” Flick said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

IonuÅ£ MitriÈÂÂÂa’s 26th-minute goal was enough for Romania to beat Armenia 1-0 in Bucharest. Iceland defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the other group game. Romania moved to second in the group on 13 points, one ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia on 12. Iceland has eight points and Liechtenstein one from a draw with Armenia in September.

In Skopje, Stole Dimitrievski was called into action earlier on to deny Joshua Kimmich from a narrow angle. The Macedonian goalkeeper was to remain busy for the duration of the game with his own team relying on counterattacks.

But Germany’s lack of precision meant the game remained scoreless at the break despite 14 goal attempts in the first half. Werner went closest before the break when he hit the left post.

Havertz finally broke the deadlock in the 50th, when Serge Gnabry sent Thomas Müller through. Müller laid the ball off for the better-placed Havertz to shoot past Dimitrievski.

Werner made it 2-0 in the 70th, then grabbed his second three minutes later. There was still time for Musiala to become Germany’s second-youngest goal-scorer, aged 18 years, 227 days.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Timo Werner Kai Havertz Football Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA Germany national football team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: Memphis Depay’s Double Strike Powers Netherlands Thrash Gibraltar 6-0

2022 FIFA World Cup: Memphis Depay’s Double Strike Powers Netherlands Thrash Gibraltar 6-0

IPL 2021: ‘Bowlers’ Aggressive Approach Key To KKR’s Change In Fortunes’, Says Eoin Morgan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Celebrate Virat Kohli’s ‘Contributions As A Skipper’, Says Harshal Patel

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: CONMEBOL Boss Wants Suspended Brazil Vs Argentina To Be Played

KL Rahul Likely To Part Ways With Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2022 - Report

Sunil Narine Made It Look Easy: KKR Captain Heaps Praise On All-rounder After IPL Eliminator Win Against RCB

Virat Kohli Talks About 'Culture' And 'Loyalty' As His RCB Reign Comes To An End With IPL Eliminator Defeat

Sunil Narine's All-Round Show Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Sports

Amy Hunter Breaks Mithali Raj's Record, Becomes Youngest Batter To Hit ODI Century

Amy Hunter Breaks Mithali Raj's Record, Becomes Youngest Batter To Hit ODI Century

I-League Qualifiers: Loveday Okechukwu Gives Madan Maharaj FC Maiden Win

I-League Qualifiers: Loveday Okechukwu Gives Madan Maharaj FC Maiden Win

Junior Shooting Worlds: India Finish On Top With 43 Medals

Junior Shooting Worlds: India Finish On Top With 43 Medals

Boston Marathon Set To Begin After Coronavirus Pandemic Hiatus

Boston Marathon Set To Begin After Coronavirus Pandemic Hiatus

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The 'antim ardas' for all the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia and according to farmer leaders, no politicians will be allowed to speak on stage at the event.

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / The PIL had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana's appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

PTI / Since taking over as RCB captain in 2013, Kohli has never won the title. His best performance as RCB skipper came in 2016 when they finished runners-up.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Outlook Web Desk / Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include discussions on response to humanitarian needs and security.

Advertisement