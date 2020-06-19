Organisers of the 2022 European Championships on Thursday added four sports to the program for the games in Munich.
The nine-sport line-up now includes the Olympic events of beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis.
Swimming remains absent from what organizers said is a finalized program despite talks involving broadcasters to integrate it.
The European aquatics body will hold its own championships in Rome on the same dates -- August 11-21 -- as Munich also hosts track and field, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.
The Olympic Park in Munich will be the focus of the multi-sport European Championships, which will involve 4,400 athletes from 50 countries.
