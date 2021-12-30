Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2021 Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Years In Indian Cricket: KL Rahul

KL Rahul was an architect in some of the Indian national cricket team's milestone wins in 2021. Before his player of the match performance against South Africa in the Centurion Test, he scored a hundred at the Lord's.

2021 Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Years In Indian Cricket: KL Rahul
KL Rahul termed India's Centurion win as a complete team performance. | File Photo

Trending

2021 Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Years In Indian Cricket: KL Rahul
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T20:42:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 8:42 pm

From a near-impossible win at the Gabba with a second-string side to walloping a hapless South Africa in their own backyard, 2021 can easily go down in the annals as "one of the greatest in Indian cricket", opener KL Rahul asserted on Thursday after his side breached the Centurion fortress.

Highlights | Scorecard | Gallery | News

Between the start and finish of the year, India also recorded creditable Test victories at the Lord's and the Oval.

Rahul was an architect in all these milestone wins on more than one occasion. He had scored a hundred in India's win at the Lord's.

Having set the tone with his first innings hundred, the stand-in vice-captain for the South Africa series summed up the year when the Indian team became the first Asian nation to win a Test at the Centurion.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"It's a super super special year for team India. The kind of achievements that we have gotten this year has been truly special. I think it will go down as one of the greatest years in Indian cricket history," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

"It has taken a lot of hardwork and discipline. We have worked really hard as a team for few years," added Rahul.

The great dressing room atmosphere has also contributed to a great performance and not to forget the preparation part, said Rahul.

"Yes, the dressing room atmosphere is amazing at the moment. It is a great Test victory. No Asian team has come here and won in Centurion and (it speaks of) kind of work we have put in, in last two weeks leading up to this Test match.

"We worked really hard as a team and we really had a lot of fun at training and at practice," the senior opener said.

Rahul termed it as a complete team performance having set the tone in the first game of the series.

"To go out there in the first game of the series and put up a performance like that which is a complete team performance, it makes us happy.

"We can enjoy this victory for a day and get back to training and start focussing on the next Test match," said Rahul.

The second Test starts in Johannesburg on January 3.

Tags

PTI KL Rahul South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Yearender 2021: Sourav Ganguly Vs Virat Kohli, Sushil Kumar's Shame, Mary Kom's First Of Fury – 5 Unwanted Controversies

Yearender 2021: Sourav Ganguly Vs Virat Kohli, Sushil Kumar's Shame, Mary Kom's First Of Fury – 5 Unwanted Controversies

Live Streaming Of U-19 Asia Cup Final: Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Legends, Fans React As India Register Historic Centurion Win

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Bowlers After India's Historic Win

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Bangladesh By 103 Runs, Meet Sri Lanka In Final

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

COVID Hits Barcelona Hard; Philippe Coutinho Joins Nine Other Players In Isolation

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar To Lead Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar Named Vice-captain

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar To Lead Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar Named Vice-captain

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: India Inch Closer To Win, South Africa 182/7 At Lunch

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: India Inch Closer To Win, South Africa 182/7 At Lunch

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

Read More from Outlook

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | In 10 Points

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai recorded around 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases, a 46 per cent jump from Wednesday. On the same day, Delhi reported 1,313 fresh coronavirus cases, a 42 per cent rise from yesterday.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement