Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
18 Indian Football Referees Selected In FIFA's International List For 2022

The selected are eligible to officiate international matches and are also entitled to wear a FIFA badge for the year. The selection for the annual list is made through the nominations but they are required to clear a fitness test.

Tekcham Ranjita Devi, a former footballer from Manipur, has officiated in international women matches, and men’s matches in India. | Courtesy: AFC

2021-12-23T16:10:19+05:30
Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 4:10 pm

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected in the FIFA Refereeing International list for 2022, the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday. (More Football News)

The extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be referees and assistant referees, the All India Football Federation said in a statement on their website.

Members of the list are eligible to officiate at the international level and are also entitled to wear a FIFA badge on their uniform for the year they are enlisted.

The selection for the annual list is made through the nominations sent by FIFA member countries and the officials are required to clear a fitness test.

Out of the selected 18 Indians, four are women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 are men (six referees and eight assistant referees).

List of selected Indian officials

Men referees: Tejas Nagvenkar, Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy, Rowan Arumughan, Crystal John, Pranjal Banerjee, Venkatesh Ramachandran.

Men assistant referees: Sumanta Dutta, Antony Abraham, Tony Joseph Louis, Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Samar Pal, Kennedy Sapam, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Asit Kumar Sarkar.

Women referees: Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Kanika Barman.

Women assistant referees: Uvena Fernandes, Ri-iohlang Dhar.

PTI Football Indian football Sports
