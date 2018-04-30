Sportier TVS Apache RR 310 on the cards

The TVS Apache RR 310 has managed to create quite a buzz since its launch by delivering outright performance while being comfortable on the go. But things can always be better, right? Well, good news. TVS is working on a sportier version of the Apache RR 310.

Advertisement opens in new window

Sportiness is expected to come in the form of better suspension setup. The front suspension, according to sources, will get preload and compression adjustment. The rear monoshock unit, on the other hand, will remain unchanged. A more sophisticated front suspension setup would give the RR 310 added agility and improved dynamics. Sounds interesting? Hold your horses though. The new bike isn’t expected anytime before 2019.

TVS’ flagship Apache, while impressing critics, has so far received a rather dull reception in the Indian market. This could partly be due to its pricing being uncomfortably close to the superior (on paper) KTM RC 390.

The flagship Apache is the first fully-faired motorcycle from the manufacturer and it’s quite a looker too! TVS has also put in some serious man-hours on the aerodynamic front as well. The bike has spent many hours in the wind tunnel to help it achieve a drag coefficient of 0.52cd, making it the slickest motorcycle this side of a Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Advertisement opens in new window

Powering the TVS Apache RR 310 is a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will also be seen on the upcoming BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. This engine churns out 34PS of peak power at 9700rpm and 27.3Nm of torque at 7700rpm.

Currently, the TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.23 lakh and goes up against the KTM RC 390, which is priced at Rs 2.34 lakh. (all prices ex-Delhi). Although the KTM RC 390 might be a better deal on paper and may be on the track too, it is certainly an easy way to give anyone a sore back. The TVS, on the other hand, is much more manageable and comfortable.

Source: zigwheels.com