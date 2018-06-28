Spied: India-bound VW T-Cross Looks Production Ready

The upcoming T-Cross, which is set to be revealed later this year, was recently spied undergoing tests at Nurburgring. It will be the smallest SUV from German car manufacturer Volkswagen. It is scheduled to go on sale in Europe at the end of the year.

Although images of the production-spec model were leaked earlier this year, the latest spy shots of the SUV wearing minimal camouflage confirms what we already knew before. Sporting clean lies and a boxy profile, the T-Cross will be based on the smallest version of VW Group’s modular MQB platform - the MQB A0. This platform also underpins several India-bound models such as the sixth-gen Polo, the new Vento (now known as the VW Virtus in South America) and possibly the next-gen Skoda Rapid as well.

The T-Cross is expected to borrow the new Polo/Virtus’ cabin layout as well as equipment list. The Hyundai Creta-rivalling compact SUV is likely to share running gear with the Polo as well. So expect it to be offered with turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmission options.

Although the production-spec T-Cross was expected to be unveiled in October at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Volkswagen has announced that it will not participate in France’s biggest auto exposition. Nonetheless, the T-Cross should debut around the same time as the SUV is scheduled to go on sale in European markets starting 2019. We expect it to arrive on Indian shores once the localisation of the MQB-A0 platform is completed in 2020. The T-Cross is likely to accompany its Skoda counterpart, the Vision X concept-based SUV, in the country.

Source: cardekho.com