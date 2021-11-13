Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
‘Special Ops 1.5’ Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Performance And The Taut Storyline Keeps You Hooked

Outlook rating
3.5 / 5

Kay Kay Menon starrer ‘Special Ops 1.5’, the new season in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Special Ops’ series, is definitely binge-worthy. Here’s our review of the show.

Special Ops 1.5 Review | instagram.com/kaykaymenon02

2021-11-13T20:22:46+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 8:22 pm

Director:
Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

Cast:
Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Gadgil, Adil Khan, Aishwarya Sushmita, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Gautami Kapoor

What’s It About:

'Special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Story' revolves around the origins of its eponymous protagonist, long before he became a legend at RAW, and long before he spread his team of handpicked sleeper agents across the world to bring down Ikhlaq Khan, the secret sixth terrorist behind the 2001 parliament bombing and the unknown mastermind behind the majority of India's terror attacks.

Watch Trailer:

What’s Hot:

'Special Ops 1.5' is just as sharp, tight, engrossing, and exhilarating as the original season one. The way the two web series have been linked together is probably the best part. Furthermore, the subtle touches of humour throughout the dialogues are so refreshing and serve as a wonderful counterpoint to the heavy-duty spy work. And, with only four episodes, Neeraj Pandey once again employs his wits, knowing full well that an origin story about one character rather than an entire spy network, with a plot that isn't as high-stakes as its predecessor, doesn't warrant 8-10 episodes. The acting is top-notch, with Kay Kay Menon just knocking it out of the park in his final emotional scene and Vinay Pathak, Adil Khan, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee all being outstanding in their own right.

The surprise package, however, is newcomer Aishwarya Sushmita, who perfectly personifies the seductive, vulnerable, and treacherous powers of a honey trap in the world of espionage. And, technically, the show is as well-executed as any Neeraj Pandey production. He creates this sort of spy content so well, and it's all so well researched, whether it's movies or shows, that as an audience it sometimes makes you wonder if he was ever a part of a spy organisation himself. Those hoping for a hint of 'Special Ops 2' will not be disappointed, thanks to a cool cameo at the end.

What’s Not:

The final episode ends on a rushed and flat note in comparison to the quality that came before it, especially when compared to the crackerjack finale of the first season of 'Special Ops'. Also, the final killing of the main antagonist could have been extended a bit more and not done in just a jiffy. Aftab Shivdasani also feels like he tries too hard to fit into his role, and his character is a dead giveaway of a major change that occurs in 'Special Ops' after his wife is introduced on the show. Also, the main conflict on which the mission is based could have been explored a little more thoroughly. Not to mention Kay Kay Menon's make-up to make him look younger, is not at all on point. Even though you don't want to notice it but it somehow just is in your face every time. 

Verdict:

'Special Ops 1.5' is a raw gem in Neeraj Pandey's profile of spy thrillers. It may be slightly low than the first part, but it is deserving of every minute of your time for its taut script, sharp plot, engrossing screenplay and exhilarating performances by the entire cast. Besides his makeup, Kay Kay Menon didn't put a single foot wrong in the entire show and leads it from the front. Definitely a Must Watch.  

Rating:

3.5 Stars

Also Read:  ‘Special Ops 1.5’: Before You Start Binge-Watching, Here’s A Recap Of Season One

Prateek Sur Kay Kay Menon Neeraj Pandey Aftab Shivdasani Mumbai Movie Review Review Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment Movie Review Reviews
Outlook Newsletters

