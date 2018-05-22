The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 May 2018 Last Updated at 7:04 pm National

Speaker Accepts Resignation Of Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu As Lok Sabha MPs

Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu represented Shimoga and Bellary seats in the Lok Sabha, respectively.
Outlook Web Bureau
Speaker Accepts Resignation Of Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu As Lok Sabha MPs
File Photo
Speaker Accepts Resignation Of Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu As Lok Sabha MPs
outlookindia.com
2018-05-22T19:06:15+0530

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today accepted the resignations of BJP MPs B S Yeddyurappa and B Sriramulu following their election to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha Secretariat sources said.

Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu represented Shimoga and Bellary seats in the Lok Sabha, respectively.

The two BJP leaders had tendered their resignations after declaration of the Karnataka Assembly poll results.

Advertisement opens in new window

Yeddyurappa, who was the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, won from the Shikaripura assembly seat with a margin of over 35,000 votes. Sriramulu had contested from Badami and Molakalmuru, but registered victory from the latter.

The BJP won 104 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls securing the pole position, while the Congress and the Janta Dal Secular bagged 78 and 37 seats respectively. However, Yeddyurappa resigned before the floor test on May 19, following which Governor Vajubhai Vala invited H D Kumaraswamy to form the government.

Kumaraswamy, who will lead the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state, will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state tomorrow.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau B.S. Yeddyurappa Karnataka Lok Sabha BJP Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No Fee If Cancellation Made Within 24 Hours Of Booking Domestic Flight Tickets: Aviation Ministry's Proposal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters