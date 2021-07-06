July 06, 2021
'SP Mookerjee's Ideals Motivate Millions': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jana Sangh Founder

Syama Prasad Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress, PM Modi said on the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder's birth anniversary.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:45 am
Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Left), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right)
File Photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary and said Mookerjee devoted his life to India's unity and progress, and his lofty ideals motivate millions across the nation.

"I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was founded in 1980.

He led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and died under detention in the erstwhile state in 1953.

He was born in Kolkata in 1901.

The Modi government nullified Article 370 in 2019, fulfilling a foundational agenda of the BJP.

(PTI inputs)

