Soon, 54 Lakh Cows In Madhya Pradesh Will Get Aadhaar Chips Tagged In Their Ears

In Madhya Pradesh, as many as 90 lakh cattle will get Aadhaar cards in the form of chips that will contain cow's date of birth, address, milk yield, reproductive details and health data.

Out of the total number, 54 lakh cows will get Aadhaar chips across 51 districts. The data of each and every individual cow will then be accessible online, reported The Times of India.

The target is to provide Aadhaar chips to 7.5 lakh cattle every year. The chips will be fitted in their ears, the report adds.

The entire work has been assigned to 3600 workers who will visit every village, tehsil and district to find cows and fit chips in their ears.

The report adds that already 1,083 cows in four districts — Khargone, Shajapur, Agar Malwa and Dhar, have received their Aadhaar chips.

The step will help in keeping a check in illegal slaughter and smuggling, an official informed the newspaper.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in April, a government-headed panel had come up with this idea and submitted a report before the Supreme Court.

Solicitor general Ranjit Kumar had informed the apex court bench headed by then CJI J.S.Khehar that the government backed the suggestions.

It had recommended tags with identification details such as the age, breed, sex, lactation, height, color, horn type, tail switch and special marks of cattle heads and its “progeny”, the HT report adds.