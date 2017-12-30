The Website
30 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:29 pm National

Sonipat: Woman Dies As Hospital Allegedly Denies Treatment Due To Lack Of Aadhaar Card

Wife of a Kargil brave heart died at a private hospital in Haryana's Sonipat after allegedly being denied treatment due to lack of Aadhaar Card.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered an inquiry over reports of a woman being denied treatment in a Sonipat hospital for providing her Aadhaar card. 

Wife of a Kargil brave heart died at a private hospital in Haryana's Sonipat after allegedly being denied treatment due to lack of Aadhaar Card.

The son of the deceased woman alleged that he brought her ailing mother to the hospital for the treatment but the hospital refused to treat her as he did not have the original copy of the Aadhar card.

"I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get the Aadhaar card, but I didn't have it then so I showed them a copy in my phone. I said that I will get Aadhaar in an hour or so, meanwhile begin with the treatment but the hospital refused to do so," he told ANI.

However, the hospital authority denied the allegation leveled by the victim's son saying that the Aadhaar card was mandatory only for documentation process and not for treatment.

"We never denied them treatment. Please note that he never got the patient to the hospital. We have never stopped any treatment due to Aadhaar card ever," said the doctor of the hospital.(ANI)

