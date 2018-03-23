The Website
23 March 2018

Sonia Gandhi Flown Back To Delhi After She Complains Of Restlessness

The former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-03-23T12:03:20+0530

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who had come here to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from here, complained of restlessness last midnight, following which she was taken to Delhi.

The former Congress president was here along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.

But, she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way. She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said.

Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.

PTI

