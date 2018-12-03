﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Sonali Bendre Happy To Return To Mumbai After Her Six-Months Long Treatment

Sonali Bendre Happy To Return To Mumbai After Her Six-Months Long Treatment

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai for a break, was spotted all excited at the airport early this morning

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
Sonali Bendre Happy To Return To Mumbai After Her Six-Months Long Treatment
Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai
Sonali Bendre Happy To Return To Mumbai After Her Six-Months Long Treatment
outlookindia.com
2018-12-03T12:25:49+0530

Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for high grade cancer in New York, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning.  "Her treatmnent is over and she is recovering," said her husband Goldie Behl. Bendre posted some happy pictures of her departure and return.

Sonali’s treatment in United States is complete for now, but regular check-up will be going on. Behl mentioned that for now Sonali is doing well, but regular check-up will have to go on because the disease can come back. Sonali shared pictures of her from the airport and shared an emotional homecoming note on social media. "I'm on my way back to where my heart is.” Since the time she first shared the news of her illness in July this year, she has been keeping her fans updated via social media posts. Her fight with cancer is still on!

 

 

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sonali Bendre Mumbai Entertainment Cancer Health- Medicine- Fitness Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Future VW-Skoda Cars To Look “Significantly Different” From Each Other
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters