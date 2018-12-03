Sonali Bendre Happy To Return To Mumbai After Her Six-Months Long Treatment

Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for high grade cancer in New York, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning. "Her treatmnent is over and she is recovering," said her husband Goldie Behl. Bendre posted some happy pictures of her departure and return.

Sonali’s treatment in United States is complete for now, but regular check-up will be going on. Behl mentioned that for now Sonali is doing well, but regular check-up will have to go on because the disease can come back. Sonali shared pictures of her from the airport and shared an emotional homecoming note on social media. "I'm on my way back to where my heart is.” Since the time she first shared the news of her illness in July this year, she has been keeping her fans updated via social media posts. Her fight with cancer is still on!