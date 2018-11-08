Sonali Bendre Celebrates Diwali In An Unconventional Way With Her Husband And Son

Sonali Bendre is an inspiration for all. In spite of fighting a life threatening disease like cancer, she is in high spirit and full of positivity. Despite her ill health, she celebrates Diwali In New York with her family. Her husband Goldie Behl and their son Ranveer joined the actress in New York to celebrate Diwali together.

Sonali shared pictures on Istagram and she calls it the most ‘unconventional Diwali. She has captioned it by saying, “Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn't have Indian clothes; we had a small puja... But it was all heart. Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!”

Sonali can be seen lighting candles and offering prayers to God. The 43- year-old was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July. She has been in New York since then.