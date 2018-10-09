Son Of Goa MLA Allegedly Mows Down Girl In Karnataka

The speeding BMW car of Kyle Ticlo, son of Goa Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Glen Tilco, allegedly mowed down a girl in Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested for rash driving.

Two more girls got injured in the incident and they have been admitted in a hospital. The accident took place when the girls were crossing Goa-Belgaum National Highway.

"Three girls were hit because of rash and negligent driving by the MLA's son who was driving the car. The girls were crossing the highway. Unfortunately, it led to the death of one of the girls, while the other two were injured and admitted to the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Belagavi) Sima Latkar told media.

"A mob gathered at the spot and broke the windshields of the car and tried to set it ablaze," he added.

The DCP further said that the MLA's son has been arrested and booked under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while seven people were also arrested for vandalising the car.

"We have registered two cases pertaining to the incident. The driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving. Another case has been registered against the irate mob. The driver has been arrested and sent for questioning, while, we also arrested seven people who vandalised the car," Latkar added.

