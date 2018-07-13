'Some Indians' Among Imran Khan's 5 Illegitimate Children, Claims Former Wife Reham Khan In Tell-All Book

Two weeks before the general elections in Pakistan that could make or break Imran Khan's political career, an autobiographical 'tell-all book' by journalist Reham Khan claims to make some startling revelations about her former husband.

In the book, Reham Khan, who had briefly married Imran in 2015, has claimed that Imran confessed he fathered five illegitimate children, some of them "Indians."

"After a few weeks of our marriage, as we discussed Tyrian, Imran casually added, “You know she isn’t the only one I have”. He grinned mischievously.

“There are 5 in total, that I know of”.

“Five what?!” I gasped.

“Kids,” he laughed

"What? You have five illegitimate children! How do you know?” I asked.

“Well, the mothers told me,” he said.

“All White’s?”

“No, some are Indians. The eldest is 34 now”.

Describing him as a man with a "sex, drugs, and rock n roll" lifestyle, Reham said Imran often "revisit(ed) fantasies, describing his alleged threesomes with the black singer and a famous model-wife of a rock star back in the eighties".

Reham's book, published online on Thursday, made its way to social media with people sharing excerpts of the books in what could possibly tarnish Imran Khan's political dreams ahead of the general elections and Nawaz Sharif's arrest.

Her autobiography had courted controversy even before it was released today, with many, including Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and Imran's former wife Jamima taking the legal course. The book by the journalist, recounting her experiences as “a mother, wife, journalist and warrior”, is defamatory, according to the aggrieved.

Reham, 45, has alleged in her book that Akram used his (late) wife to fulfil his sexual fantasies. The cricketer would arrange a black man, who had sex with his wife in front of him, the report said. (Huma Akram died at a Chennai hospital in 2009 at the age of 42, owing to cancer.)

Reham, who is a TV producer of British Pakistani descent, further alleged that Bukhari does ‘dirty work’ for Imran, now 65. The famed cricketer had impregnated a woman, following which the British businessman made all the arrangements for carrying out an abortion, according to the book—a memoir of her 2015 Islamabad days when she was living with her husband Imran.