Soldier Seen In Bulandshahr Violence Videos May Have Fired Bullet That Killed UP Cop: Reports

Bulandshahr violence that killed Uttar Pradesh cop Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth, took a new turn on Friday when reports surfacing that an army soldier, seen in the viral videos from the day of the incident, had allegedly fired the bullet that killed Singh.

"Based on the statements of villagers, it has been found that the soldier, Jeetu Fauji, had allegedly fired the shot that killed the inspector," Meerut Zone IG Ram Kumar told News18.

According to media reports, the suspected soldier identified as Jeetu Fauji is posted in Srinagar. Reports added that two police teams have been sent to Srinagar to track Fauji's location.

The soldier was reportedly seen in a lot of videos from the day of the incident that went viral on social media. Speaking to NDTV, the family members of Fauji confirmed that he was present but left the state the next day.

"He came from the spot and said, 'see the drama' and left for Kargil the same evening," Chandravati, Jeetu's aunt quoted as saying.

A mob of some 400 people fought pitched battles with police on Monday in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle.

The incident had left Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar dead.

The UP government on Friday said that Special Task Force (STF) will assist the Special Investigating Team probing the incident.

"The four-member SIT led by Inspector General, Meerut, is going through the footage of the incident to zero in on the culprits," officials quoted as saying.

