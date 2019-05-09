Kolkata Girl Who Came Fourth In ISC Exam Made DCP For A Day

﻿
Richa Singh, a student of G.D. Birla Centre for Education secured 99.25 per cent marks in the ISC examination

09 May 2019
Richa Singh, who came fourth nationally in the ISC examination, was made DCP for a day by the Kolkata police
Richa Singh, who came fourth nationally in the ISC examination, was on Wednesday made a 'deputy commissioner' of Kolkata police for a day in appreciation of her achievement.

Richa, a student of G.D. Birla Centre for Education who secured 99.25 per cent marks in the plus two exam results announced on Tuesday, "occupied" the chair of the Deputy Commissioner (South Eastern Division) of city police from 6 am to 12 noon during the day.

The daughter of Rajesh Singh - additional officer-in-charge of Gariahat police station - was feted by DC (ESD) Kalyan Mukherjee, as also the OCs' of various police stations.

Asked whether she had any orders for her father as she was his "boss" for the day, Richa said: "I will order him to return home early".

On her future plans, Richa said she wanted to study history or sociology. Appearing for the UPSC examination was also on her mind.

Richa's father seemed overwhelmed. "Can't express how happy I am. She is my 'superior' for the day. She has ordered me to return home early. I shall obey her today".

IANS

 

