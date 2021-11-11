Sneak Peek Into The Life Of Mr. Firoz Sama: A Wildlife Lover And Animal Rescuer

International businessman Mr. Firoz Sama is an established name in the world of wildlife. He has been nurturing and sheltering a number of wild animals for a long. Being an animal lover himself, his main focus is to rescue rare animals from the clutches of wildlife mafias and traders.

Hailing from Mumbai but residing in several places like Europe, Dubai, Thailand and Africa, his business has roots spreading all over the places. Owner of rare animals like African White Lions, Siberian Tigers, Pumas, Black Panthers, Amur Leopards, Snow Leopards, Orang-utans, Chimpanzees, and many more constantly look forward to collecting more such animals from all over the world.

Apart from his home in Dubai, he owns an African farm ranch where he mostly keeps his animals. ‘It’s true that over time my feelings towards the animal, in general, has changed. I feel if we will not help them, not protect them, then who will? It’s our duty to come forward and rescue these rare animals from getting extinct. I try my best to find out about these animals and then bring them to my home or ranch’, said Mr. Firoz Sama.

Travelling has been a hobby for Mr. Sama, and he has travelled at far lengths for animals. Whenever he visits India, he spends most of his time in the Array forests of Maharashtra. Half of the time, he is seen helping the forest people by teaching them how to survive in the wildlife with the wilds. He teaches people how to tackle snakes, leopards and other wild animals. ‘In my opinion, most people are afraid of wild animals and don’t know how to handle them.

Instead of scaring the animal away, they end up hurting them, which shouldn’t be the case. We need to educate people more about how to handle these animals’, said Mr. Firoz

He has been in this business for the past 20 years and knows it the best. It’s definite that a part of him has changed over time, and he is also helping international wildlife federations to save animals. Through this, he aims to create a better and safer place for wildlife animals.