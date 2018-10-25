Smriti Irani Hits Back At Critics With This Quirky Response On Instagram

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took to Instagram after facing backlash for her comments on the Sabarimala Temple issue.

Irani, known for her humorous stint on the social media, responded to the troll by sharing a picture from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days along with a witty caption to it, "#hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai..."

The image shows character Tulsi from the daily soap tied with ropes and mouth closed with a cloth which justifies her humour in the caption.

View this post on Instagram #hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Oct 24, 2018 at 10:12pm PDT

Irani was called out for drawing an uncanny analogy over the ongoing debate regarding women's entry into Lord Ayappa's shrine.

"I have the right to pray, but don't have the right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on Supreme Court verdict because I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? You would not. And would you think that it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of God? So that is the difference. That is my personal opinion," the Union Minister had said.



(With inputs from ANI)