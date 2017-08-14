Smriti Irani Wants 'Immediate Action' Against <em>Pehredaar Piya Ki</em> That Shows Marriage Between Minor Boy And Woman

The Website
Smriti Irani Wants 'Immediate Action' Against Pehredaar Piya Ki That Shows Marriage Between Minor Boy And Woman

The show had been at the receiving end of even greater criticisms after a 'suhagrat sequence' between the protagonists was reported to have been shot.
Pehredaar Piya Ki, a daily soap aired by Sony TV, has landed in hot water with the Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani seeking 'immediate action' against its controversial plot. 

The TV serial that shows a 9-year-old boy stalking, falling in love with and eventually marrying an 18-year-old woman had been in news ever since its inception, surrounded by allegations of promoting child marriage. 

The show had been at the receiving end of even greater criticisms after a 'suhagrat sequence' between the protagonists was reported to have been shot. 

Acting on a petition subsequently filed against the show, Smriti Irani has intervened and expressed strong objection to its execution, forwarding  the petition to the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC).

“A 10-year-old impressionable little kid (”piyaa”) caressing and stalking a lady who’s more than double his age and filling sindoor in her “maang” is being telecasted at prime time, family time. Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewers’ mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials,” the petition stated. 

 

In defence, actors and producers of the show have reiterated that it does not promote child marriage. 

Tejasswi Prakash, the female lead, even questioned why it was okay for the audience to appreciate Game of Thrones and critically judge Pehredar Piya Ki. 

In an interview to IANS, Tejaswi drew a comparison between her show and HBO’s hit fantasy drama. “It also happened in Game Of Thrones... People love Game Of Thrones and if same thing happens in Pehredaar Piya Ki, then it’s an issue,”

