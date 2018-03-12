Slow-Cooked Bites

Tell us about your first fond memories of cooking…

My story isn’t as romantic as a lot of chefs. When I was 8 or 9, I was fooling around under my grandmother’s dining table. It was Sunday morning, and she was milling around in the kitchen cooking an elaborate meal for our annual Easter lunch. Everybody was involved in the process, everyone had their part to play, and that’s when I knew that wanted to cook the rest of my life. .

Tell us a little about your journey...

Post my Bachelors Degree in Culinary Arts at the Institute of Hotel Management in Aurangabad, and a few years at the Taj Group of Hotels, I went to Italy, to pursue a Master Degree at the University of Gastronomic Sciences (UNISG). I studied Food Culture and Communication, with a specialization in Human Ecology and Sustainability. The University doubles up as the Headquarters of Slow Food, which would later play a big role in my life and career as a chef.

I then wanted to change the way restaurants in India procured, cooked, served and talked about food. This led to the formation of Slow Food India and the Slow Food Chefs Alliance, with other graduates from UNISG, farmers, chefs, restaurateurs and activists. In 2013, I met and worked for a small eclectic group of people running a company called CAARA (Culinary Arts and research Academy) and FarmLove, based in Delhi. Post CAARA, in 2015 I had the pleasure and privilege of working with AD Singh and Chef Sujan Sarkar. Earlier this year, Chef Abhijit Saha and I got in touch. Chef wanted to change the philosophy of Fava to be more inclusive of local producers and to affiliate with Slow Food India, and he put me at the helm of Fava.

What kind of challenges were you faced with when you started out? How did you overcome it?

The challenge is to decide how to be true to your food, to your nature and to the people you cook for. What defines a great chef? What makes you different from the many thousands who pursue food as a career? With regards to being a woman–the challenges are the same across the board–in any job and any field—the notion that women are not as physically able or unable to keep up with the pressure, the hours, the stress of the job or the ability to lead a team full of men. But the real challenge is the ability to rise up to the occasion and lead, inspire and motivate. This is also the thrill of the job.I am the only woman in my kitchen. To be honest, I am at an advantage. Today, after all the years I’ve spent in various kitchens, I can confidently say that I have had the good fortune to be trained and moulded by both male and female chefs–who didn’t once look at gender as a pre-requisite to be successful in a fully-fledged commercial kitchen.

Along the journey, what have been some of the creations you are particularly proud of?

I’ve been spending a lot of time learning about how my family eats and how my family cooks, and spent a lott of time recreating my own versions of old family recipes. A combination of ingredients I have undervalued in the past, and simple recipes and techniques have led to some great experiments!

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

I have a few—my grandmother-for whom I will always be a novice when it comes to food. I used to run my ideas by her and she would bring me back to centre if I drifted too far off. Chef Hemant Oberoi pushed me to be a better version of myself early on, in my formative years – I will be eternally grateful to him. Chef Saha, for taking me under his wing and giving me the opportunity to live my dream, his dream, and our combined dream of a socially responsible and sustainable Fava.

***

Lemon Rice

Ingredients

3 tsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp chana dal

pinch of hing / asafoetida

1 tsp urad dal

few curry leaves

1 dried red chilli

3 tbsp peanuts / groundnut roasted

10 whole cashews

1 green chilli finely chopped

1 inch ginger finely chopped

½ tsp turmeric

2 cups cooked rice

salt to taste

half lemon

2 tbsp coriander leaves finely chopped

Method

Firstly, in a large kadai heat oil and add in 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp chana dal, 1 tsp urad dal, pinch of hing, few curry leaves and 1 dried red chilli. Allow to splutter.

Further add 3 tbsp peanuts and 10 whole cashews. Roast till cashews turn slightly golden.

Now add 1 green chilli, 1 inch ginger and ½ tsp turmeric. Saute for 30 seconds.

Add in 2 cups cooked rice and salt to taste. (use leftover rice or make sure to cool the rice completely before you add)

Mix well making sure rice doesn’t break.

Now turn off the stove and add half lemon and 2 tbsp coriander leaves. mix well.

Serve lemon rice with papad or a pickle of your choice.

