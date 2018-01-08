The Website
08 January 2018

Slash Hands And Tongue Means Cut Political And Social Ties: BJP Leader Clarifies His Threat To Jyotiraditya Scindia

Slash Hands And Tongue Means Cut Political And Social Ties: BJP Leader Clarifies His Threat To Jyotiraditya Scindia
Slash Hands And Tongue Means Cut Political And Social Ties: BJP Leader Clarifies His Threat To Jyotiraditya Scindia
BJP leader Radhe Shyam Dhakad has clarified his threat to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that slash  hands and tongue means cut political and social ties.

While addressing a public meeting yesterday in Kolaras in Shivpuri, Dhakad had said that he would break Scindia's hands and chop off his tongue if he dared to challenge Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Now, he clarified that he didn't mean it literally, and was referring to cutting Scindia's political and social ties.

"Jyotiraditya Scindia keeps making unfiltered statements about our community and our Chief Minister. So I said if someone raises a finger against our community, we will slash his hands and tongue in the context of politics. As in cut his political and social ties", he told ANI.

"Then all the problems will be solved, as he won't be able to do any politics and make comments on our leader", Dhakad added. "I have no personal enmity with him".

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP leader, who is also the president of Kirar Seva Samaj also questioned Scindia's contribution to the state during the Congress party's rule.

Dhakad had contested the Assembly elections from Raghogarh on a BJP ticket in 2013.

(ANI)

