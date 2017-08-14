Skoda Reveals Rapid Monte Carlo For India, Mid-August Launch Confirmed

Skoda will launch a special variant of the Rapid in mid-August (most likely next week), the Rapid Monte Carlo. The Rapid’s Monte Carlo edition is mechanically the same car as the regular Rapid but will get a host of exterior and interior cosmetic updates. It will most likely be based on the top Style variant of the Rapid.

The Rapid Monte Carlo will be available with the signature red exterior colour with black-coloured roof, front grille, ORVMs, and tailgate spoiler. A new set of black 16-inch alloy wheels will also be available exclusively for this edition. The sporty theme will continue on the inside with an all-black interior with red stitching on the flat-bottom steering wheel and upholstery.

While prices for the Rapid Monte Carlo are expected to be out next week, Skoda has announced that the deliveries of the car will begin in September 2017.

The Rapid Monte Carlo will get the same engines as the regular version. So, the diesel version will get the 1.5-litre, 110PS engine while the petrol version will use the 1.6-litre, 105PS engine. Since the Style variant of the regular Rapid is available with both manual and automatic transmission options with both the engines, the Rapid Monte Carlo might be available with the same combination too.

The prices (ex-showroom Delhi) of the Skoda Rapid’s Style variant are as follows:

Petrol manual – Rs 10.24 lakh

Petrol automatic (6-AT) – Rs 11.46 lakh

Diesel manual – Rs 11.95 lakh

Diesel automatic (7-DSG) – Rs 13.06 lakh

Going by the additional cosmetic touches on the Monte Carlo edition, we expect it to be priced around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over the respective Style variants.

