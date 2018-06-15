Skoda Kodiaq To Get More Powerful RS Version

Skoda has finally confirmed the arrival of the go-fast version of its flagship offering, the Kodiaq SUV. The Kodiaq RS was rumoured to be in the pipeline from a long time and it has now been officially teased by the Czech automaker for the first time. The performance-oriented full-size SUV is all set to become the second RS model in Skoda’s lineup after the Octavia RS.

Skoda has not announced any specific timeline for the Kodiaq RS’ reveal. However, we expect it to make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October, and go on sale in most global markets early next year.

While the Skoda Octavia RS is available with both petrol and diesel engine globally (only petrol in India), the Kodiaq RS is expected to be a diesel-only offering. The engine in question will likely be the VW Group’s twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre TDI unit.

Pictured: Skoda Kodiaq

This engine already powers the most powerful version of the VW Tiguan in Europe that puts 240PS of max power at 4,000rpm and a healthy 500Nm of peak torque between 1750-2500rpm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive setup.

The VW Tiguan 2.0-litre TDI biturbo sprints from nought to 100kmph in a respectable 6.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 228kmph. It returns a certified fuel efficiency of 15.6kmpl in Europe (6.4-litre / 100km). Expect similar figures for the Kodiaq RS as well. Apart from the engine, the Kodiaq is likely to get spruced up exterior and interior along with sportier suspension tuning, just like the Octavia RS.

Skoda is yet to confirm whether the Kodiaq RS is meant for the Indian market or not. The fact that the carmaker already sells the RS version of the Octavia in India, and has only one variant of the Kodiaq on offer - that too powered by a rather humble 150PS diesel engine - raises our hope of getting the go-fast SUV. The Kodiaq is priced at Rs 34.83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Kodiaq RS, if launched with a premium of less than Rs 3-4 lakh over the standard model, would be among the most powerful cars in the sub-40 lakh price bracket.

