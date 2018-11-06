Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement Launched At Rs 35.99 Lakh

The L&K is the new top-spec variant of the Kodiaq

It was showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Gets features like Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera over the Style variant

The L&K variant commands a premium of Rs 2.16 lakh over the Kodiaq Style

It is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 150PS/340Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The same powertrain is available on the Kodiaq Style as well

Skoda has introduced the top-spec L&K variant of the Kodiaq in India at a price of Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Earlier, the Kodiaq was only available in a single variant called Style, which is currently priced at Rs 33.83 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

First showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the new top-spec Kodiaq comes with a host of new features and add-ons that set it apart from the Style variant. Here’s a quick look at what the new variant has to offer:

Up front, it gets chrome detailing on the twin vertical slats.

The front bumper gets a redesigned lower section. Unlike the Style variant, the lower half of the bumper is body-coloured and features aero inserts.

Gets ‘Laurin & Klement’ logos on the front fenders and silver roof rails.

At the rear, it features a redesigned bumper with a body-coloured lower section as well as a chrome applique running through the entire width of the SUV.

Along with the existing colours - blue, white, black and grey - the Kodiaq L&K is available in brown as well.

On the inside, the L&K features black or beige leather upholstery and ‘black piano lacquer’ finish on the dashboard. The Style variant, on the other hand, gets a ‘Dark Brushed’ decor.

‘Laurin & Klement’ logos can be found on the seats as well as on the digital instrument cluster, dashboard panel and on the home screen of the infotainment system.

As far as features are concerned, the Kodiaq L&K gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (as mentioned above) and 360-degree surround view camera over the Style variant. Skoda recently introduced the Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster on the Octavia L&K as well.

Other features remain identical to the Style variant, including the virtual pedal for opening the boot (wherein the boot opens when you wave your foot below the rear bumper), hands-free parking, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, a 10-speaker Canton sound system, powered front seats and a three-zone climate control.

For safety, the L&K variant gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-skid regulation (ASR), multi-collision brake, ESP and all round parking sensors. The same features can be had on the Style variant as well.

Mechanically the Kodiaq L&K remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 150PS/340Nm as the Style. It sends power to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Kodiaq L&K gets two main features over the Kodiaq Style: a 360-degree camera and Virtual Cockpit. The additional features add to the utility and premium quotient of the SUV. However, the premium of Rs 2.18 lakh that Skoda is charging for these seems to be on the higher side. Hence, the Style remains the more value-for-money pick between the two.

Source: cardekho.com