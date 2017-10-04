The Website
Skoda Kodiaq Launched At Rs 34.49 Lakh

The Kodiaq is Skoda’s answer to the popular Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour
Skoda has launched its first-ever 7-seat SUV, the Kodiaq, at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It is finally here after a long wait and is available in a single variant, Style, which comes with all the bells and whistles. The Skoda Kodiaq goes up against other established nameplates in the premium SUV space such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Skoda kodiaq

Like its rivals, the Skoda Kodiaq is locally assembled. However, the Skoda Kodiaq has a lot more to offer than its opponents. The Kodiaq is launched with a total of nine airbags and features equipment such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring system, electric front seats, and an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Skoda Kodiaq also gets the brilliant 485-watt, 10-speaker audio system from Canton.

Skoda Kodiaq

Initially, the Kodiaq is only available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled to an automatic transmission in an all-wheel drive setup. However, a 2.0-litre petrol version is likely to be introduced early next year.

Skoda Kodiaq

Vital Info 

  • Engine: 2.0-litre TDI diesel 
  • Power:  150PS @ 3500-4000rpm
  • Torque: 340Nm @ 1750-3000rpm
  • Transmission: 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)
  • Drivetrain: AWD (all-wheel-drive)
  • Fuel Efficiency: 16.25kmpl (ARAI-certified)
  • Ground Clearance: 188mm 
  • Price: Rs 35 lakh (expected)

Source: cardekho.com

