Skoda Kodiaq Launched At Rs 34.49 Lakh

Skoda has launched its first-ever 7-seat SUV, the Kodiaq, at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It is finally here after a long wait and is available in a single variant, Style, which comes with all the bells and whistles. The Skoda Kodiaq goes up against other established nameplates in the premium SUV space such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Like its rivals, the Skoda Kodiaq is locally assembled. However, the Skoda Kodiaq has a lot more to offer than its opponents. The Kodiaq is launched with a total of nine airbags and features equipment such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring system, electric front seats, and an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Skoda Kodiaq also gets the brilliant 485-watt, 10-speaker audio system from Canton.

Initially, the Kodiaq is only available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled to an automatic transmission in an all-wheel drive setup. However, a 2.0-litre petrol version is likely to be introduced early next year.

Vital Info

Engine: 2.0-litre TDI diesel

Power: 150PS @ 3500-4000rpm

Torque: 340Nm @ 1750-3000rpm

Transmission: 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)

Drivetrain: AWD (all-wheel-drive)

Fuel Efficiency: 16.25kmpl (ARAI-certified)

Ground Clearance: 188mm

Price: Rs 35 lakh (expected)

Source: cardekho.com