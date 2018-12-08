﻿
Skoda India To Hike Car Prices In 2019

Get ready to shell out up to 2 per cent more across the entire Skoda range

08 December 2018
2018-12-08T12:43:57+0530
  • Price hike valid on all Skoda models starting January 1
  • Expect to pay up to Rs 50,000 more on the Octavia
  • Prices could go up by up to Rs 80,000 on the Kodiaq

If you are planning to get a Skoda car home, now might be the right time as the Czech carmaker is all set to increase prices in 2019. We have learnt that Skoda India is going to hike prices across its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from January 1.

Skoda India locally assembles and sells four vehicles in the country. They are the Octavia sedan, the Rapid, the Superb, and the Kodiaq SUV.

Since the carmaker is increasing prices across its entire range, expect to pay up to Rs 50,000 more on the popular Octavia, and up to Rs 80,000 more on the Kodiaq range from next year.

Skoda had last increased prices by up to 1 per cent in March following announcements by the government to increase the custom duties on CKD kits and imported cars. The Czech carmaker imports engines and gearboxes for its models that assembled that are assembled at its plant in Aurangabad.

Prices for Skoda cars in India start from Rs 7.99 lakh for the entry-level Rapid and go up to Rs 35.99 lakh for the range topping Kodiaq SUV (both, ex-showroom Delhi).

As part of its India 2.0 strategy, Skoda along with its mothership Volkswagen will be shifting to the new scalable MQB AO platform for all future models in India. At present Skoda has a market share of 2 per cent in India and hopes to increase that to nearly 5 per cent under its new strategy.

Source: zigwheels.com

