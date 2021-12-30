Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday confirmed that six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Here's what we know about the incident in 5 points.

1. According to a police official, the first encounter took place when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district after being tipped off regarding the presence of militants in the area.

2. Soon after the Anantnag encounter, security forces launched another one at Mirhama in Kulgam district where six militants of the Jaish-e-Mhammad were killed.

3. Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has stated that the ultras were affiliated to the the proscribed terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and termed the security operations "a big success"

"Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as two Pakistani & two local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us," Kashmir Zone police tweeted this morning, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

4. According to the officials, the militants opened fire during the searches and the security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the exchange of fire, six militants were killed.

5. The injured policeman has been shifted to hospital.