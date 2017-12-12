The Website
12 December 2017 National

Six Persons Sentenced To Death In Connection With Killing Of 22-Year-Old Dalit Man In Tamil Nadu

Outlook Web Bureau
Six Persons Sentenced To Death In Connection With Killing Of 22-Year-Old Dalit Man In Tamil Nadu
Six Persons Sentenced To Death In Connection With Killing Of 22-Year-Old Dalit Man In Tamil Nadu
outlookindia.com
2017-12-12T16:08:10+0530

Six persons were sentenced to death by a court in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu in connection with the suspected honour killing of a 22-year old Dalit man in full public view in nearby Udumalpet in March last year.

Those sentenced to death included the father of the woman, who had married the Dalit man despite opposition from her family.

Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Judge Alamelu Natarajan also sentenced another accused to life term and another to five years imprisonment in the case.

The judge acquitted three other accused, including the mother of the woman, a Caste Hindu.

During the trial, the prosecution has argued that it was a case of honour killing.

The case drew outrage as a video showing the savage attack by three persons who hacked the man, Shankar, and his wife Kausalya near a busy road on March 13, 2016 was telecast by TV channels.

In the video, the three men were seen attacking Shankar and his wife, dealing repeated blows on them and leaving the place on a two-wheeler after the cold blooded murder even as scared bystanders remained mute witnesses to the carnage.

Various political parties had condemned the killing.

Kausalya, who escaped with injuries, had then said her father was totally opposed to their relationship and threatened to act against Shankar.

PTI

Tamil Nadu Chennai Honour Killings

