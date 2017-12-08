The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:42 pm National News Analysis

Six Held For Running Fake Education Board In Delhi-NCR

Outlook Web Bureau
Six Held For Running Fake Education Board In Delhi-NCR
Creative Commons: File
Six Held For Running Fake Education Board In Delhi-NCR
outlookindia.com
2017-12-08T12:45:37+0530

Six people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake education board in northeast Delhi's Shahdara since 2012, police said on Friday.

The chairman of the fake education board, Shiv Prasad Pandey, was among the arrested people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said.

As many as 15,000 fake marksheets of 17 different boards and universities, rubber stamps, printers, computers, etc were seized, Pandey said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The accused had named the fake institution "Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi".

Its website claimed it had the recognition of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, National Council of Educational Research and Training and various other state education boards, police said.

It claimed it was an autonomous organisation under the "Government of India, Ministry of Education Department".

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Police & Security Forces Crime Education National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Punjab, Haryana HC Bans Bursting Of Crackers On New Year's Eve
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters