The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:42 pm National

Six Dera Followers Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Petrol Pump After Chief's Rape Sentence

The police claimed that the arrested Dera followers tried to set the petrol pump on fire, but failed to do so.
Outlook Web Bureau
Six Dera Followers Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Petrol Pump After Chief's Rape Sentence
File Photo-PTI
Six Dera Followers Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Petrol Pump After Chief's Rape Sentence
outlookindia.com
2017-09-02T18:44:50+0530

Six followers of Dera Sacha Sauda were arrested for allegedly damaging a petrol pump and a car at Chal village, police said today.

The Dera followers damaged the petrol pump and a car on August 25 after the sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula in a 2002 rape case.

The police claimed that the arrested Dera followers tried to set the petrol pump on fire, but failed to do so.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Dera followers were arrested yesterday, the police said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Punjab Dera Sacha Sauda National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Fire Produces Toxic Cloud In Spain's Southern Madrid, Residents Asked To Remain At Home
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters