The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 December 2017 Last Updated at 10:26 am National News Analysis

Six Coaches of Manduadih Express Train Derails At New Delhi Railway Station

Outlook Web Bureau
Six Coaches of Manduadih Express Train Derails At New Delhi Railway Station
Representational Image
Six Coaches of Manduadih Express Train Derails At New Delhi Railway Station
outlookindia.com
2017-12-29T10:29:56+0530

At least six coaches of Manduadih Express train derailed at New Delhi Railway station on late Thursday night.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported as yet.

The incident took place at around 10. 30 pm when the train was about to depart from the New Delhi railway station.

The train will now depart at rescheduled time 01:00 am.

Advertisement opens in new window

The last six bogies are being removed and fresh bogies are being attached.

The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) has reached the spot to take stock of the situation while arrangements were being made to evacuate the passengers.

"The reason of the derailment is not known as yet. It will be ascertained after inquiry. As of now all the passengers who were in the derailed bogies are being shifted," Naveen Parsuram, ADRM .

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Accidents Railways - Accidents, Mishaps etc National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : McDonald’s Follows Different Food Standards For India: McDonald’s Estranged Partner Vikram Bakshi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters