Five BSF Jawans Injured In Blast By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

At least five Border Security Forces (BSF) jawans and a civilian were injured in blast set off by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday.

According to the media reports, the Maoists had attacked a bus which was carrying BSF personnel returning from poll duty in Bijapur, around four kilometres away from the district headquarters at Mahadev Ghat.

The incident comes a week before the second phase of voting in the Chhattisgarh elections on November 20.

More details are awaited.