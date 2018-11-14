Five BSF Jawans Injured In Blast By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

﻿
According to preliminary reports, Maoists detonated an IED before opening fire at personnel.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
Representative Image (File)
2018-11-14T10:34:17+0530

At least five Border Security Forces (BSF) jawans and a civilian were injured in blast set off by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday.

According to the media reports, the Maoists had attacked a bus which was carrying BSF personnel returning from poll duty in Bijapur, around four kilometres away from the district headquarters at Mahadev Ghat.

The incident comes a week before the second phase of voting in the Chhattisgarh elections on November 20.

More details are awaited.

