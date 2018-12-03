'Sir, Jio Nahi Chal Raha', Photographer Tells Mukesh Ambani While Clicking His Family Picture

The season of weddings in Bollywood brought with it a lot of work for the paparazzi. Starting from Deepika to Priyanka, Bollywood's weddings aren't just stopping. At a time when fans were eagerly waiting for the pictures of the newly wed couples, a photographer at the DeepVeer wedding reception added a little humour to their tiring job.

It's over. This wedding season belongs to the paparazzo who screamed "Sir, Jio chal nahi raha hai!" at the entire Ambani family! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



(H/T @Oinkoo) pic.twitter.com/hWO8P2RVwT — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 3, 2018

Here is what happened...

"Sir, Jio nahi chal raha hai," (Sir, Jio isn't working) a photographer at the reception party of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh said when the Ambanis took their places in front of the lenses.

Jio, with its 4G internet at low prices, opened up an altogether new demographic in the country, with people switching from other bigger operators to the network.

After Reliance launched its network operator Jio, aimed at providing superfast internet to its users, other mobile operators in the country jumped on the cheap-internet bandwagon.

DeepVeer wedding

Bollywood’s who's who -- including the Bachchans -- the Ambani family and icons of India's cricket pantheon turned up for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday.

The celebrations at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in suburban Mumbai carried well into the night. The reception was for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attended the reception with their children Isha, Anant and Akash Ambani along with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

(With inputs from agencies)