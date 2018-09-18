Singer-songwriter, Troye Sivan slams Eminem's homophobic slur

Troye Sivan, an Australian singer-songwriter has called out Eminem for the use of homophobic slurs in his latest rap album “Kamikaze”. Sivan finds the use of these slurs inexcusable.

"I just feel like some words are not meant for everyone, or for anyone. It's not that hard to respect that, so I just hope that people do,” Sivan told variety.com

"I don't think there's ever really a reason," the singer added.

Sivan came out publicly as gay in a YouTube video in 2013. He says that forgiveness for actions like Eminems’s is possible. Although, it might require some real work.



"I would like to believe that people can grow and change. I think that repeated behaviour is something that should be taken really seriously... I would love to believe that if the person showed enough genuine remorse and understanding of how they have hurt people and actively made strides to correct that - I would like to believe I can be fine with that person," he said.



Eminem came under fire shortly after the release of "Kamikaze", as one track "The fall" includes the lyrics: "Tyler create nothin', I see why you called yourself a f--t, bitch", in reference to rapper Tyler, the Creator.



He acknowledged that he had made a mistake in an interview: "I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like, ‘This might be too far’.

"Because in my quest to hurt him, I realised that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it."

IANS