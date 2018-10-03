﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Singer Justin Bieber Introduces Hailey Baldwin As His Wife

Singer Justin Bieber Introduces Hailey Baldwin As His Wife

The Stratford Perth Museum revealed how Justin Bieber graciously introduced Hailey Baldwin as his wife on its official Instagram page

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
Singer Justin Bieber Introduces Hailey Baldwin As His Wife
Twitter
Singer Justin Bieber Introduces Hailey Baldwin As His Wife
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T16:39:07+0530

Singer Justin Bieber might have just confirmed his marriage with Hailey Baldwin at the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada. The couple, who reportedly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on September 13, were recently stopped at the Museum where they were visiting the new exhibit dedicated to Bieber's career, reported US Weekly.      

The museum celebrated the special visit of the couple on its official Instagram page and revealed in the comments section that "Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife." The two were seen wearing oversized hoodies and matching green sweatpants.

The Bieber exhibit, 'Steps to Stardom', opened in February and includes items from the star's journey to the top, including shoes, stage costumes and attire, an old hockey jacket and even a signed letter from former First Lady Michelle Obama, reported People.      

The 21-year-old model signed a blackboard at the exhibit, leaving some love for her beau, writing, "I love you forever." The museum's Instagram post captioned it, "We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband)"      

The much-in-love couple got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Frances Arnold, George Smith, Gregory Winter Win 2018 Nobel Prize In Chemistry
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters