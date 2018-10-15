Simona Halep Secures 2nd Year-End Top Ranking, Novak Djokovic Closing On Rafael Nadal

Simona Halep has secured the year-end number one ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.

In ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic is closing in on Rafael Nadal's number one spot after winning the Shanghai Masters title.

The Romanian spent 40 weeks at No. 1 in 2018, a season that saw her win three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.

This year Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.

"Finishing the season as the WTA World No.1 last year was a huge honour for me," said Halep.

"To do it for a second time in 2018 feels like a special achievement, especially having also won my first Grand Slam this year. To be able to see my name again alongside the other legends who have achieved the year-end No.1 ranking makes me very proud."

After his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in the Shanghai final on Sunday, Djokovic is just 215 points behind the Spaniard.

Nadal is struggling with a knee injury and has decided to sit out the current Asian segment of the ATP tour. Last week he joined the clean-up operation after deadly flash floods on his native Majorca.

WTA rankings as of October 15:

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7421 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6461

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5400

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4740

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465 (+1)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4350 (-1)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4022

9. Julia Goerges (GER) 3785

10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3740

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3240 (+1)

12. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 3225 (+4)

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3225

14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3150

15. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145 (-4)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3115 (-1)

17. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2863

19. Madison Keys (USA) 2816

20. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2605

ATP rankings as of October 15

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7660 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7445 (+1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6260 (-1)

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5860

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5025

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4185

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3775

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3440

10. John Isner (USA) 3290

11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2910 (+1)

12. David Goffin (BEL) 2855 (-1)

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2415 (+6)

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (-1)

15. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2125 (-1)

16. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2007 (-1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1940 (-1)

18. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-1)

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1838 (+2)

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1810

(AFP)