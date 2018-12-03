﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  ‘Simmba’Trailer Launch

‘Simmba’Trailer Launch

Beware bad guys; Ranveer Singh is the new cop in town !

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
‘Simmba’Trailer Launch
‘Simmba’Trailer Launch
outlookindia.com
2018-12-03T15:25:39+0530

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Simmba’, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty’s Picturez. Ranveer plays the role of the cop ACP Sangram Bhalerao, who changes his ways after falling in love with a girl. Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles in Simmba. Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade are making special appearances in the film.

Simmba is going to be Ranveer Singh’s first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh is working with Rohit Shetty for the first time in his career.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty India Mumbai Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood: Best of the Worst Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amarinder Singh A Fatherly Figure, Will Sort Out Issues Myself : Sidhu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters