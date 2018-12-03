‘Simmba’Trailer Launch

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Simmba’, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty’s Picturez. Ranveer plays the role of the cop ACP Sangram Bhalerao, who changes his ways after falling in love with a girl. Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles in Simmba. Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade are making special appearances in the film.

Simmba is going to be Ranveer Singh’s first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh is working with Rohit Shetty for the first time in his career.