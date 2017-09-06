Silence Of PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Gauri Lankesh's Murder Is Astonishing: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday questioned the "astonishing silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the killing of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The party alleged that "right-wing and fanatic forces" were behind the attack.

"I strongly condemn her killing. The right-wing fascist forces have become so aggressive that they are taking law into their hands. This attack is part of their sinister design," CPI national secretary D Raja said.

He urged the people to unite and resist the "fascist onslaught" on dissenting voices.

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan said the killing was also an attack on freedom of press.

"Many political parties and leaders have condemned the gruesome attack by the fanatics. But the silence of the prime minister and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is an astonishing one," he said.

Gauri (55), an outspoken critic of Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru yesterday.

She ran Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike'.

(PTI)