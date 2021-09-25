2021-09-25T13:15:49+05:30 Sikh Youth Carry Forward Teachings Of Gurus outlookindia.com 2021-09-25T13:25:24+05:30

Dr, Prabhleen Singh, Administrative Officer of Punjabi University,Patiala, was in the national capital recently for release of the book authored by him titled- “Shining Sikh Youth of India” as part of a year-long festivity to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. A prolific writer, Dr Prabhleen Singh is popular among the Sikh community at home and abroad having earlier written two books -- Prominent Sikh of India which was released by Vice President of India, H.E. M Venkaiah Naidu and was published by Punjab University, Chandigarh. The second book was a sequel that showcased Prominent Sikh of USA, which was released at the Parliament of USA jointly by 15 Congressmen, three

Senators and Governor of California. Both the books were hailed by the Sikh community around the world.

An active youth figure in the state of Punjab, Dr Prabhleen Singh is widely respected for his services to the community. The values of the respected family have been inculcated in Dr Singh from early years, and whose humility and positivity are part of his personality. An avid sportsperson like his father, the young Sikh, ever in the forefront of sport and social work is an inspiration for the youth and those around him, which was abundantly evident in the way people showered their love and blessings on him on the big day.

The book Shining Sikh Youth of India authored by Dr Prabhleen Singh was released by Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Defence Minister, Government of India and S. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minster for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India on Friday, September 17, 2021, at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi.

The book covers hundred inspirational and motivational stories of Sikh youth in the country, who have done selfless and exemplary work in their respective fields. The stories and their messages remain relevant for the current generation of youth and for the future generations to carry on the legacy.

At the event, the Union Defence Minister, addressing the gathering, lauded the young achievers and the Sikh community in general for carrying forward the glorious history, and the importance of a book like Dr Singh’s at a timelikethis. Recalling Sikh’simmense contribution in India’s struggle for freedom, he asserted, “Indian culture had faced a lot of challenges in the past. If Indian culture has sustained today, it’s because of the Sikh community.” While extolling about the Sikh culture, Rajnath Singh mentioned that if some precautionary measures had been taken at the time of Partition, then Kartarpur Sahib would not have been in Pakistan. Instead, it would have been a part of India. The Defence Minister further added, “When we got freedom and faced the tragedy of Partition, Sikhs suffered a lot!” S. Hardeep Singh

Puri also mentioned about various Sikh issues that have been resolved by Modi Government and also expressed his gratitude to his senior colleague in Parliament, Rajnath Singh, for being very compassionate towards the Sikh community and standing with them when in need. Appreciating Dr Singh’s efforts in bringing forward for the world to know about the Sikh youth, he conveyed that it is a matter of great pride and honour to witness the exemplary work done by these youngsters and he considers it as Sewa that Guru Sahib has blessed him with. Those who were present on the occasion were

S. Tarlochan Singh Ex- M. P., Dr. P. S. Pasricha, Former DGP, and Sandeep Singh Sports Minister, Haryana.

Thefunctionwasattendedbythewho- is-who of the Sikh community only on invitation to limit the number of people keeping in mind the Covid protocol. Dr Singh personally welcomed the guests, who had come from as far as Mumbai and other parts of the country. The programme was held in New Delhi’s high security DRDO auditorium on Dalhousie Road.