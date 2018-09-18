﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Sidhu Reprimanded For 'Messing Up' Kartarpur Talks

This comes a week after Sidhu said that Pakistan will open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
File Photo
2018-09-18T09:52:27+0530

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur corridor, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted on Monday.

"External Affairs Minister reprimands Navjot Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance granted for private visit by hugging military Chief responsible for killing our soldiers," the tweet read.

This comes a week after the cricketer-turned-politician on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak said that Pakistan will open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib, and hailed this move as a goodwill gesture.

However, Minister of State for External Affair, General (Retd.) VK Singh on Monday clarified that India has not received any proposal from Pakistan to open the Kartarpur route between the two countries.

The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is barely three kilometres away from Gurdaspur, Punjab. If opened, it will allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539.

(ANI)

