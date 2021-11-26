Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Sidhu Questions State Government As To Why A Plea Against Blanket Bail To Ex-DGP Saini Has Not Been Filed

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu questioned the government over the steps taken for justice in desecration cases and making the STF report on drug issue public.

| PTI Photo

2021-11-26T22:37:05+05:30
Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 10:37 pm

On Friday, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu once again questioned his party’s government in the state, asking why it has not filed in the apex court a plea against the blanket bail to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

He also took a swipe at his predecessor Sunil Jakhar, saying he also did not raise the issue, prompting the former Punjab Congress chief to reply in a sarcastic tweet. Saini is an accused in a case involving alleged police firing on people protesting the desecration of a religious text in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu questioned the government over the steps taken for justice in desecration cases and making the STF report on drug issue public. "I keep giving reminders on a regular basis. What is my interest. Yesterday, I said this from stage (in Moga). The earlier president keeps tweeting but did he ever raise these issues,” Sidhu asked taking a swipe at Jakhar. Jakhar responded with a couplet, which means the "idol" is calling him an "infidel".

Replying to a question, Sidhu said there was good coordination between the party unit and the state government, though he added he will keep raising public issues. Sidhu said he had talked about reduction in power, fuel and sand prices, which have now been lowered. The High Court in April had quashed the probe by a Punjab Police SIT into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

The court had quashed the probe by the SIT headed by the then IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. He later took premature retirement. Following the order, a new special investigation team was formed on May 7 this year. The new SIT was led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav.

The state had witnessed incidents related to the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing on people protesting over the issue in Faridkot in 2015. One incident of police firing had taken place at Kotkapura and second one at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot.

-With PTI Inputs

